Human Rights Observatory

Teaching university students to be 'age-conscious' could help address our elder care crisis

By Elizabeth Russell, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology; Director, Trent Centre for Aging & Society, Trent University
Universities can have a role forming age- conscious students: those who aren’t ageist, don’t fear aging and are attuned to the aging process.


