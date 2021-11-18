Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s attack on its own satellite is reckless and endangers us all

By Kuan-Wei Chen, Executive Director, Centre for Research in Air and Space Law, McGill University
Bayar Goswami, Arsenault Doctoral Fellow at the Institute of Air and Space Law, McGill University
Ram S. Jakhu, Full Professor, Acting Director, Institute of Air and Space Law, McGill University
Share this article
Russia’s testing of an anti-satellite weapon risked the life of astronauts on the International Space Station and could have has astronomical impacts on Earth.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ethiopia on the brink as crisis threatens 'peace and stability' of region – but what has fueled the conflict and criticism of Biden's response?
~ Why do frozen turkeys explode when deep-fried?
~ Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation
~ Australia's insider trading laws might not apply to super – here's why they should
~ Why do Australian states need a national curriculum, and do teachers even use it?
~ We must rapidly decarbonise road transport – but hydrogen's not the answer
~ COP26 failed to address ocean acidification, but the law of the seas means states must protect the world's oceans
~ Friday essay: how do I understand who I am, when my family have hidden themselves from recent history?
~ We can expect more COVID drugs next year. But we've wasted so much time getting here
~ Tonight's 'eclipse moonrise' will put on a special twilight show for most of Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter