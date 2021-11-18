Tolerance.ca
Activist Missing in Turkmenistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Azat Isakov, undated. © Turkmen Initiative for Human Rights “The police are here. If they find me, they’ll take me in. I’ve gone into hiding.” These are the last words Turkmen human rights activist, Chemen Ore, heard from Azat Isakov, a dissident from Turkmenistan who had been living in Russia for about six years. Ore, who lives in exile in Nepal, told Human Rights Watch that Isakov texted her this message from Russia on October 20. He’s been missing ever since. In a letter, Russia’s Interior Ministry informed Ore that Isakov flew from Moscow to Turkmenabad on October…


© Human Rights Watch -


