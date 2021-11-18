Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anniversary of peace deals in Nepal and Colombia: Views on female ex-soldiers need to be challenged

By Luna K.C., Postdoctoral Researcher, Women, Peace and Security at the Centre for International Peace and Security, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University
Priscyll Anctil Avoine, Vinnova/Marie Curie Fellow - Researcher in Feminist Security Studies, Lund University
Share this article
November sees the anniversary of two peace deals — on Nov. 21, Nepal’s agreement reaches its 15th anniversary and on Nov. 24, Colombia commemorates its fifth anniversary of the La Havana Peace Deal. In both armed conflicts, women actively participated in combatant roles, challenging gender norms. But what are…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release may depend on the UK repaying its debt to Iran – but can it lawfully pay?
~ What Star Wars can teach us about the decline of democracy
~ Jobs are no excuse — Canada must stop arming Saudi Arabia
~ Young Nazis: how I uncovered the close ties between British private schools and Hitler's Germany
~ Making vaccination compulsory for NHS frontline workers likely to make patients suffer
~ Ethiopia on the brink as crisis threatens 'peace and stability' of region -- but what has fueled the conflict and criticism of Biden's response?
~ Bringing people of different faiths together to solve the world's problems is a noble goal – but it’s hard to know what it achieves
~ HS2 Leeds branch cancelled: what will this mean for the north of England? – expert Q&A
~ Paper lives: Turkey's informal trash collectors face deportations, arrests, and midnight raids
~ One Year Later, No Justice for Victims of Uganda’s Lethal Clampdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter