Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia on the brink as crisis threatens 'peace and stability' of region -- but what has fueled the conflict and criticism of Biden's response?

By Gloria Emeagwali, Professor of History, Central Connecticut State University
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning that the worsening situation in Ethiopia puts at risk the “peace and stability” of the Horn of Africa.

The comments were made on Nov. 17, 2021 as Blinken began a…


© The Conversation -


