Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bringing people of different faiths together to solve the world's problems is a noble goal – but it’s hard to know what it achieves

By Katherine O'Lone, Research Fellow at the Woolf Institute, University of Cambridge
Julian Hargreaves, Director of Research at the Woolf Institute, Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Islamic Studies, University of Cambridge, University of Cambridge
An estimated 84% of the global population identifies with a religion. This is over 6.5 billion people. Among thousands of world religions, Christianity is the largest, with 2.3 billion followers. The second, and fastest growing, is Islam with 1.8 billion followers.

Religion is often seen as a major driver of conflict and, according to a 2018 report from the US-based Pew Research…


