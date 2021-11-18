Bringing people of different faiths together to solve the world's problems is a noble goal – but it’s hard to know what it achieves
By Katherine O'Lone, Research Fellow at the Woolf Institute, University of Cambridge
Julian Hargreaves, Director of Research at the Woolf Institute, Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Islamic Studies, University of Cambridge, University of Cambridge
An estimated 84% of the global population identifies with a religion. This is over 6.5 billion people. Among thousands of world religions, Christianity is the largest, with 2.3 billion followers. The second, and fastest growing, is Islam with 1.8 billion followers.
Religion is often seen as a major driver of conflict and, according to a 2018 report from the US-based Pew Research…
- Thursday, November 18, 2021