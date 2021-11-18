Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

One Year Later, No Justice for Victims of Uganda’s Lethal Clampdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ugandan security forces patrol on a street in Kampala, Uganda, November 19, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo Today marks a year since Ugandan security forces brutally clamped down on people protesting the arrest of opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, killing 54 people, and injuring scores more. Just before noon on November 18, 2020, two months ahead of Uganda’s general elections, security forces arrested Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, as he prepared to hold a campaign rally in Luuka, Eastern Uganda. The police said they had arrested him for breaching Covid-19…


© Human Rights Watch -


