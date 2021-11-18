Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calling children 'vectors' during COVID-19 is turning into discrimination

By Rebecca Adami, Associate Professor in Education, Stockholm University
Katy Dineen, Assistant Lecturer in Moral Responsibility and Political Theory, University College Cork
Share this article
During the COVID-19 pandemic children have been the target of dehumanising language and of policy which prioritises the needs of adults over theirs.

While we still do not know the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, research from early in the pandemic suggested that children were much less likely


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Joe Exotic channels the spirit of America's 19th-century tiger kings
~ Entrepreneurship classes aren't just for business majors
~ 5 ways to break into the video game industry
~ What Americans hear about social justice at church – and what they do about it
~ Mapping how the 100 billion cells in the brain all fit together is the brave new world of neuroscience
~ Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader
~ Foods high in added fats and refined carbs are like cigarettes – addictive and unhealthy
~ Overtraining probably isn’t behind your weight loss plateau – here’s why
~ South Africa needs to tighten controls on substandard and counterfeit medicines. Here's how
~ How the private sector can boost COVID vaccination in Nigeria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter