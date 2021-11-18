Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Exotic channels the spirit of America's 19th-century tiger kings

By Madeline Steiner, Post-Doctoral Fellow of History, University of South Carolina
Share this article
“I am never gonna financially recover from this,” grumbles Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, blithely utters the line after one of his employees has been brutally mauled by a tiger, making him seem comically indifferent to the man’s suffering.

This lack of compassion isn’t unique to Joe Exotic. As a self-proclaimed


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Calling children 'vectors' during COVID-19 is turning into discrimination
~ Entrepreneurship classes aren't just for business majors
~ 5 ways to break into the video game industry
~ What Americans hear about social justice at church – and what they do about it
~ Mapping how the 100 billion cells in the brain all fit together is the brave new world of neuroscience
~ Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader
~ Foods high in added fats and refined carbs are like cigarettes – addictive and unhealthy
~ Overtraining probably isn’t behind your weight loss plateau – here’s why
~ South Africa needs to tighten controls on substandard and counterfeit medicines. Here's how
~ How the private sector can boost COVID vaccination in Nigeria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter