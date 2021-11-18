Tolerance.ca
Overtraining probably isn’t behind your weight loss plateau – here’s why

By John Hough, Senior Lecturer, Exercise Physiology, Nottingham Trent University
When it comes to improving our physical fitness, the time you don’t spend exercising (often known as “recovery”) is as important as the exercise and training you do.

Not only is recovery important for anyone who wants to build muscle mass, taking enough time to recover between training sessions is also important for avoiding “overtraining” – a form of extreme fatigue where recovery can take weeks…


© The Conversation -


