Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African countries perform badly when it comes to drug policies: a new index shows how

By Matt Wall, Associate Professor, Political and Cultural Studies, Swansea University
David Bewley-Taylor, Personal Chair, Politics, Philosophy and International Relations, Swansea University
Awukye received a 10-year prison sentence in Ghana for cannabis possession. The experience, he said, shattered his family’s dreams. Michael Anami, a Kenyan, recalled the “multiple arrests, beatings, incarcerations, and untimely deaths” he had witnessed as a drug policy activist and former user.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


