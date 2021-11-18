Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charlotte Maxeke book highlights tensions of visibility and erasure in South African history

By Athambile Masola, Lecturer, University of Cape Town
Share this article
Thanks to the public events and the scholarly engagement with her life and work, Charlotte Maxeke has become one of the most visible South African women from the 19th and 20th centuries.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Calling children 'vectors' during COVID-19 is turning into discrimination
~ Joe Exotic channels the spirit of America's 19th-century tiger kings
~ Entrepreneurship classes aren't just for business majors
~ 5 ways to break into the video game industry
~ What Americans hear about social justice at church – and what they do about it
~ Mapping how the 100 billion cells in the brain all fit together is the brave new world of neuroscience
~ Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader
~ Foods high in added fats and refined carbs are like cigarettes – addictive and unhealthy
~ Overtraining probably isn’t behind your weight loss plateau – here’s why
~ South Africa needs to tighten controls on substandard and counterfeit medicines. Here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter