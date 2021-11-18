Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most common passwords of 2021: here's what to do if yours makes the list

By Chaminda Hewage, Reader in Data Security, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Elochukwu Ukwandu, Lecturer in Computer Security, Department of Computer Science, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Share this article
If you use “123456”, “password” or “qwerty” as a password, you’re probably aware that you’re leaving yourself vulnerable to hackers. But you’re also not alone – these are three of the top ten most common passwords around the world, according to a new report.

In partnership with independent researchers, password management service NordPass complied millions of passwords into a dataset to determine the 200 most commonly used passwords around the world in 2021.

They analysed the data and presented…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Calling children 'vectors' during COVID-19 is turning into discrimination
~ Joe Exotic channels the spirit of America's 19th-century tiger kings
~ Entrepreneurship classes aren't just for business majors
~ 5 ways to break into the video game industry
~ What Americans hear about social justice at church – and what they do about it
~ Mapping how the 100 billion cells in the brain all fit together is the brave new world of neuroscience
~ Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader
~ Foods high in added fats and refined carbs are like cigarettes – addictive and unhealthy
~ Overtraining probably isn’t behind your weight loss plateau – here’s why
~ South Africa needs to tighten controls on substandard and counterfeit medicines. Here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter