Human Rights Observatory

Black and Asian women are more likely to experience stillbirth or die during pregnancy: why and what can be done

By Sally Pezaro, Midwife, Lecturer and Researcher, Coventry University
Amanda Firth, Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, University of Huddersfield
Adverse birth outcomes in England – which include stillborn babies, premature birth, low birth weight and the death of the mother during pregnancy or after birth – are closely linked to inequality.

A report on maternal deaths in the UK has found that in comparison to white women, black women are four times more likely to die when childbearing. Asian women, or women with mixed ethnicity, have twice the risk of dying.…


© The Conversation -


