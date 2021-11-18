Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Glasgow Climate Pact: what happened at COP26 and what it means for the world – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Share this article
What did the Glasgow COP26 climate change summit actually achieve? In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we speak to researchers from around the world for their views on the negotiations and what needs to happen now.