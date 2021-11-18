Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Activists strive to preserve urban heritage in the old part of Kazakhstan's capital

By Paolo Sorbello
Having undergone several renaming and transformation processes, Nur-Sultan has a unique and mixed identity, which in turn reflects Kazakhstan's. Architect Temirtas Iskakov explored the nuances in an interview.


© Global Voices -


