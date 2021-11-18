Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Terrorism Laws Abused in Businessmen’s Arrests

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Two Egyptian businessmen have been detained for months, reportedly after they refused to surrender their shares in their company to a state-owned business, Human Rights Watch said today. Egyptian authorities should immediately release the men, Safwan Thabet and his son, Seif Thabet, owners of the Juhayna Company, a major dairy producer. Egyptian National Security Agency officers had arrested them in December 2020 and February 2021 after they refused to surrender the family’s shares in the company, according to two sources who spoke with Human Rights Watch and a legal memo that a third…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


