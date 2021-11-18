Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

United States: Transgender People at Risk of Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Portraits at the Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil in Washington Square in New York, NY on November 20, 2020. © 2020 Lev Radin / Sipa USA via AP Images (New York) – Transgender people are at significant risk of violence and harassment in the United States, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 65-page report, “‘I Just Try to Make It Home Safe’: Violence and the Human Rights of Transgender People in the United States,” documents how persistent marginalization puts transgender people, particularly Black transgender women, at heightened risk of…


© Human Rights Watch -


