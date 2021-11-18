Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese journalist, Palestinian journalist and Pegasus Project receive 2021 RSF Press Freedom Awards

By robing
NewsThe 2021 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Press Freedom Awards, announced today, have been given to the Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan in the courage category, the Palestinian journalist Majdoleen Hassona in the independence category and the Pegasus Project in the impact category.RSF’s press freedom prizes are awarded every year to journalists or media that have made a notable contribution to the defence or promotion of freedom of the pres


© Reporters without borders -


