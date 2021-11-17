It might be uncomfortable to talk about. But obesity puts children at risk of severe COVID
By Philip Britton, Senior lecturer, Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Louise Baur, Professor, Discipline of Child and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Nicholas Wood, Associate Professor, Discipline of Childhood and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Obesity and excess weight increase the risk of COVID progressing to severe disease, including in children. Vaccination is key to reducing this risk.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 17, 2021