Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do police forensic scientists investigate a case? A clandestine gravesite recovery expert explains

By Brendan Chapman, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, Murdoch University
Share this article
As a forensic scientist who has worked at thousands of homicide, sexual assault and serious crime scenes, I can tell you the process is not as straightforward as depicted on popular true crime shows.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ It might be uncomfortable to talk about. But obesity puts children at risk of severe COVID
~ Evicted from their Office, Al Jazeera Works from a Front Yard in Tunisia
~ How an 'atmospheric river' drenched British Columbia and led to floods and mudslides
~ We know better than to allow Facebook to control the metaverse
~ COVID disinformation and extremism are on the rise in New Zealand. What are the risks of it turning violent?
~ New deal to decarbonise shipping isn't enough – here's how global trade can reach net-zero
~ Terrorism laws target racism, but what about racism in the legal system?
~ COVID-19 accelerated many changes impacting rural communities — we need to support their resilience
~ Why the West should develop a clean energy strategy to meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region
~ We've smelted a billion tonnes of recyclable aluminium. Do we need to make more?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter