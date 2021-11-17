Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evicted from their Office, Al Jazeera Works from a Front Yard in Tunisia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Al Jazeera correspondent Lotfi Hajji reporting from Tunis after Tunisian authorities evicted the pan-Arab television network from its offices, November 5, 2021.  © 2021 Eric Goldstein I first met Lotfi Hajji some 15 years ago, after Tunisian authorities under President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali had refused a request by Al Jazeera, the Qatar-funded pan-Arab television station, to accredit the Tunisian journalist as their local correspondent. Hajji at the time was active in the Tunisian Human Rights League and had co-founded the country’s first independent journalist…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


