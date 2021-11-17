Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID disinformation and extremism are on the rise in New Zealand. What are the risks of it turning violent?

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Nearly a year ago, New Zealand’s intelligence services warned of the ‘realistic possibility’ of future COVID-related violent extremism. How concerned should people be now?


The Conversation


