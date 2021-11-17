Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 accelerated many changes impacting rural communities — we need to support their resilience

By Kyle Rich, Assistant Professor of Recreation and Leisure Studies, Brock University
Grace Nelson, Research Assistant, Applied Health Sciences, Brock University
Heather Hall, Assistant Professor, School of Environment, Enterprise and Development, University of Waterloo
Rural Canada is vital to the socio-economic fabric of this country.

Rural communities are places of employment, food production, energy generation, resource extraction, environmental stewardship, cultural production and leisure. They are also home to millions of people. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has illuminated many new and existing inequities, which are shaping the realities of life in rural Canada.

In our work with the Canadian Rural Revitalization Foundation, we co-edited the 2021 State…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


