Human Rights Observatory

No, vaccinated people are not 'just as infectious' as unvaccinated people if they get COVID

By Jack Feehan, Research Officer - Immunology and Translational Research, Victoria University
Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Associate Provost, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
Some recent studies have shown similar peak viral loads in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people who contract COVID. This has raised concerns for the efficacy of vaccines for preventing transmission.

How concerned should we be? Are vaccinated people just as contagious as unvaccinated? What does this mean for future plans for reopening?

These studies only show a similar peak viral load, which is the highest amount of virus in the system over…


