Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A lab-stage mRNA vaccine targeting ticks may offer protection against Lyme and other tick-borne diseases

By Andaleeb Sajid, Staff Scientist, National Institutes of Health
The study found that ticks were unable to feed on guinea pigs vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine, preventing transmission of the pathogen that causes Lyme disease.


© The Conversation -


