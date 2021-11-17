Media scandals: sound and fury, but in the end, little changes
By Howard Tumber, Professor of Journalism and Communication, City, University of London
Silvio Waisbord, Director and Professor School of Media and Public Affairs, George Washington University
The recent political scandal in the UK involving Owen Paterson, a Conservative MP who was found to have broken parliamentary standards by repeatedly lobbying the government on behalf of two companies which paid him a large regular monthly fee, presents a classic case of a media scandal.
Paterson’s lobbying work was revealed by an investigation…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 17, 2021