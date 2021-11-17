Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online anonymity: study found 'stable pseudonyms' created a more civil environment than real user names

By Alfred Moore, Lecturer in Political Theory, University of York
Share this article
The ability to remain anonymous when commenting online is a double-edged sword. It is valuable because it enables people to speak without fear of social and legal discrimination. But this is also what makes it dangerous. Someone from a repressive religious community can use anonymity to talk about their sexuality, for example. But someone else can use anonymity to hurl abuse at them with impunity.

Many people focus on the dangers of online anonymity. Back in 2011, Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Mark and (then) marketing director of Facebook, said that for safety’s sake,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Military expenditure reduces the negative effect of terrorism on economic growth
~ Claims that COVID jabs can be used to track you with 'luciferase' are false – the substance isn't even in the vaccine
~ France wants to fix its relations with Africa. But it's going about it the wrong way
~ After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022
~ Destroyed Russian satellite creates yet more space debris to threaten the International Space Station
~ Glasgow Climate Pact: where do all the words and numbers we heard at COP26 leave us?
~ Five ways to cut down on food waste – and why it matters
~ Media scandals: sound and fury, but in the end, little changes
~ Why ten-year-old children should not be held criminally responsible
~ An artist and a writer visited the English seaside during the pandemic – this is what they found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter