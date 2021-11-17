Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ten-year-old children should not be held criminally responsible

By Harriet Pierpoint, Associate Professor of Criminology, University of South Wales
Share this article
In a recent 12-month period, police in England and Wales made just under 60,000 arrests of children. Of these cases, which involved crimes including theft and antisocial behaviour, nearly 27,000 ended up in court.

Some of these defendants were just ten years old – the minimum age at which a child can be prosecuted and punished…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Military expenditure reduces the negative effect of terrorism on economic growth
~ Claims that COVID jabs can be used to track you with 'luciferase' are false – the substance isn't even in the vaccine
~ France wants to fix its relations with Africa. But it's going about it the wrong way
~ After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022
~ Destroyed Russian satellite creates yet more space debris to threaten the International Space Station
~ Glasgow Climate Pact: where do all the words and numbers we heard at COP26 leave us?
~ Five ways to cut down on food waste – and why it matters
~ Media scandals: sound and fury, but in the end, little changes
~ Online anonymity: study found 'stable pseudonyms' created a more civil environment than real user names
~ An artist and a writer visited the English seaside during the pandemic – this is what they found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter