Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How my family makes holiday decisions that work for everyone, according to a negotiation expert

By Rachel Croson, Executive Vice President and Provost, University of Minnesota
Share this article
This is a holiday season like no other.

Many people have been apart for nearly two years and have had so many “virtual” holidays that they are craving physical presence this year.

Now that the opportunity for travel has resumed, so have social obligations – from trips to see family across the country to work gatherings and visits with friends. Between balancing the desire for contact with continuing to navigate a changing work environment, spare time is becoming less common again for a lot of us.

This year, my husband and I are consciously deciding what we…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ An artist and a writer visited the English seaside during the pandemic – this is what they found
~ Crime control: what South Africa can learn from China
~ Want to take an online course? Here are 4 tips to make sure you get the most out of it for your career
~ How to make voting districts fair to voters, not parties
~ What Americans can learn from other cultures about the language of gratitude
~ 'Off-label' use is common in medicine – a bioethicist and legal philosopher explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are different
~ As climate change parches the Southwest, here's a better way to share water from the shrinking Colorado River
~ An environmental sociologist explains how permaculture offers a path to climate justice
~ Infrastructure law: High-speed internet is as essential as water and electricity
~ China's retail revolution: innovations which could change the way the world shops
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter