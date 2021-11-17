Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to make voting districts fair to voters, not parties

By Linda Fowler, Professor of Government, Dartmouth College
Chris Fowler, Associate Professor of Geography and Demography, Penn State
Share this article
Should fairness to political parties be the standard for evaluating legislative redistricting?

Across the nation, state lawmakers are jockeying to advantage their party – be it Republican or Democratic – while drawing boundaries for legislative and congressional districts.

If the Freedom to Vote Act currently before Congress passes, many…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ An artist and a writer visited the English seaside during the pandemic – this is what they found
~ Crime control: what South Africa can learn from China
~ Want to take an online course? Here are 4 tips to make sure you get the most out of it for your career
~ How my family makes holiday decisions that work for everyone, according to a negotiation expert
~ What Americans can learn from other cultures about the language of gratitude
~ 'Off-label' use is common in medicine – a bioethicist and legal philosopher explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are different
~ As climate change parches the Southwest, here's a better way to share water from the shrinking Colorado River
~ An environmental sociologist explains how permaculture offers a path to climate justice
~ Infrastructure law: High-speed internet is as essential as water and electricity
~ China's retail revolution: innovations which could change the way the world shops
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter