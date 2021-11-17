'Off-label' use is common in medicine – a bioethicist and legal philosopher explain why the COVID-19 vaccines are different
By Elizabeth Lanphier, Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Bioethicist, University of Cincinnati
Shannon Fyfe, Assistant Professor of Philosophy and Adjunct Professor of Law, George Mason University
The CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine provider agreement prohibits health care professionals from administering the vaccines in people for whom they are not yet authorized or approved. But this departs from longstanding norms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 17, 2021