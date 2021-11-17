Coal: why China and India aren't the climate villains of COP26
By Daniel Parsons, Professor of Sedimentology and Director, Energy & Environment Institute, University of Hull
Martin Taylor, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Energy and Environment, University of Hull
The Glasgow Climate Pact urges countries to “accelerate efforts towards phasing down”, rather than “phasing out”, coal power that isn’t mitigated by carbon capture and storage. This subtle change to the text surfaced at the end of COP26, the latest UN climate change conference, at the insistence of India and China. So are these two countries to blame for the summit’s disappointing outcome, as many are suggesting?
Largely formed from plants and animals buried in the Carboniferous Period 359 to 299 million…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 17, 2021