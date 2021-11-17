Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Most UK adults don’t know key details of the Holocaust – how it has been taught in schools may explain why

By Rebecca Hale, Senior Research Fellow, UCL Centre for Holocaust Education, UCL
A survey exploring knowledge of the Holocaust has exposed limited awareness in the UK of some of the most fundamental aspects of this history. Conducted by the Claims Conference, a non-profit organisation which secures compensation for Holocaust survivors, the survey was based on interviews with 2,000 randomly selected adults. Less than half of the respondents knew that six million Jewish people were killed and only one-quarter were aware of the meaning of “Kindertransport”,…


© The Conversation -


