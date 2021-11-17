Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Danny Fenster’s release highlights Myanmar junta’s despicable behaviour

By asie2
NewsFollowing US journalist Danny Fenster’s return to the United States after six months in a jail in Myanmar, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has retraced the week of events that led to his release – a week in which Myanmar’s generals used him as a bargaining chip in the most contemptible manner.


© Reporters without borders -


