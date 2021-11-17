Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Stemming methane leaks from oil fields, pipelines and landfills could help us slow global warming quickly

By Kevin Trenberth, Distinguished Scholar, National Center for Atmospheric Research
Reducing methane emissions could slow global warming quickly and buy time for the world to wean itself off fossil fuels. But it must not distract from the challenge to cut carbon dioxide emissions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


