Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Extend Time for Massive Review of Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov attends a military parade to celebrate Independence Day on Ala-Too Square in the center of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. August 31, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin (Bishkek) – Kyrgyzstan should extend the time for completion of a massive inventory of its legal system, Human Rights Watch said today.   The initial completion date to review and, where appropriate, amend 356 laws was set for December 31, 2021, but it should be extended, to allow for a newly elected parliament to familiarize itself with the process and for proper engagement…


