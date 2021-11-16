Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Russian anti-satellite missile test threatened both the international space station and the peaceful use of outer space

By Melissa de Zwart, Professor (Digital Technology, Security and Governance), Flinders University
Share this article
International space law doesn’t explicitly prohibit anti-satellite missile tests — which makes uproar over Russia’s actions all the more significant.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New Olympic Framework Backs Inclusion
~ Russian anti-satellite weapon test: What happened and what are the risks?
~ Is the Belarus migrant crisis a 'new type of war'? A conflict expert explains
~ Are our phones really designed to slow down over time? Experts look at the evidence
~ Very hungry caterpillars can have large effects on lake quality and carbon emissions
~ Xi-Biden meeting is cordial, but will anything change between the superpowers?
~ We can't let markets decide the future of removing carbon from the atmosphere
~ Birmingham plans to become a supersized low-traffic neighbourhood – will it work?
~ Electric cars alone won’t save the planet. We'll need to design cities so people can walk and cycle safely
~ How plants survive in one of the driest places on Earth, and what they can tell us about climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter