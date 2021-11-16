Very hungry caterpillars can have large effects on lake quality and carbon emissions
By John Gunn, Canada Research Chair in Stressed Aquatic Systems, Laurentian University
Andrew J Tanentzap, Reader in Global Change Ecology, University of Cambridge
Samuel Woodman, PhD Student, Ecosystem and Global Change, University of Cambridge
As environmental engineers, invasive caterpillars can have remarkable effects on water quality and soil conditions. But from a climate perspective they’re pretty much a nuisance.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 16, 2021