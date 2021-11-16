We can't let markets decide the future of removing carbon from the atmosphere
By Wim Carton, Associate Professor of Political Ecology, Lund University
Inge-Merete Hougaard, Postdoctoral Fellow in Political Ecology, Lund University
Kirstine Lund Christiansen, PhD Fellow, Political Ecology, University of Copenhagen
Net zero emission pledges by countries and companies are everywhere at the moment. Most of these pledges rely on massive amounts of carbon removal, yet details on how this will transpire remain largely absent. The COP26 agreement suggests that markets will play a central role, but there are significant problems with this approach.
Carbon removal, also known as “negative emissions”, is the process of removing large amounts of CO₂ from the atmosphere. The most popular version involves planting…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 16, 2021