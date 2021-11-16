Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paella given official cultural recognition -- what this new status means for the iconic dish

By Enrico Bonadio, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, City, University of London
Magali Contardi, PhD Candidate, Intellectual Property Law, Universidad de Alicante
Paella – the iconic Valencian rice dish made with fish, meat or vegetables – has been officially recognised for its cultural importance. In October, the local government in the Valencia region of Spain declared paella an Asset of Intangible Cultural Interest.

The decree…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


