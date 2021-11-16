Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Owner who fired all journalists should sell Kyiv Post, RSF says

By stagiaire-europe
NewsInfluential Ukrainian journalists are worried about the future of free speech in their country after the real estate developer who owns the Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s leading English-language newspaper, fired all of its staff. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned that pressure was put on the newspaper over reporting critical of the government and urges the owner to sell it in order to protect its independence.It was when they were denied access to their workstations on the morning of 8 November that the Kyiv Post’s employees learned they had been fired.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


