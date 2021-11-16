Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The cost of COVID: what happens when children don't go to school

By Conrad Hughes, Research Associate at the University of Geneva's department of Education and Psychology; Campus and Secondary Principal at the International School of Geneva's La Grande Boissière, Université de Genève
Share this article
School closures have immediate and long-term effects on students, both emotionally and economically. They will also have a ripple effect on a country and on income inequality.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Birmingham plans to become a supersized low-traffic neighbourhood: will it work?
~ Nigeria is a federation in name only. Why Buhari isn't the man to fix the problem
~ Africa's first mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub gets to work
~ Unpacking parents' reasons for not vaccinating their children: why it matters
~ How Peru became the country with the highest COVID death rate in the world
~ How the spin-off benefits of climate action will improve life for everyone
~ Who voted for the People’s Party of Canada? Anti-vaxxers and those opposed to vaccine mandates
~ Worn down by bad news? You're not alone ...
~ How big tech is changing who's in charge of our rights and freedoms
~ Young and ethnic minority workers were hardest hit at the start of COVID, but not anymore
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter