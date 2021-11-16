Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unpacking parents' reasons for not vaccinating their children: why it matters

By Sara Cooper, Senior Scientist, Cochrane South Africa, South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and Honorary researcher, Division of Social & Behavioural Sciences, School of Public Health, UCT, South African Medical Research Council
Alison Swartz, Alison Swartz , University of Cape Town
Bey-Marrié Schmidt, Senior Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Charles Shey Wiysonge, Director, Cochrane South Africa, South African Medical Research Council
Christopher J Colvin, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Evanson Z Sambala, Research Fellow, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
Natalie Leon, Specialist Scientist Researcher, South African Medical Research Council
Share this article
Vaccination uptake is influenced by many factors and carries a variety of meanings – social, political, economic, ideological, moral as well as biological.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Birmingham plans to become a supersized low-traffic neighbourhood: will it work?
~ Nigeria is a federation in name only. Why Buhari isn't the man to fix the problem
~ Africa's first mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub gets to work
~ The cost of COVID: what happens when children don't go to school
~ How Peru became the country with the highest COVID death rate in the world
~ How the spin-off benefits of climate action will improve life for everyone
~ Who voted for the People’s Party of Canada? Anti-vaxxers and those opposed to vaccine mandates
~ Worn down by bad news? You're not alone ...
~ How big tech is changing who's in charge of our rights and freedoms
~ Young and ethnic minority workers were hardest hit at the start of COVID, but not anymore
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter