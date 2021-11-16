How Peru became the country with the highest COVID death rate in the world
By Camila Gianella Malca, Director of the Center for Sociological, Economic, Political and Anthropological Research, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Perú
Jasmine Gideon, Reader in Gender, Health and International Development, Birkbeck, University of London
María José Romero, PhD candidate in Development Economics, SOAS, University of London
The country moved quickly to contain the virus, but its health system struggled to look after those who got sick.
