Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Protests Erupt Over Rape Verdict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students and activists take part in a torch procession demanding for the government to take action against murder and rape in Bangladesh. © Photo by Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury / SOPA Images/ Sipa USA / AP News (New York) – Women’s rights activists are protesting following the acquittal of all five men accused in an alleged gang-rape of two women in Dhaka in 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. The judge said that the police had failed to provide credible evidence. The conviction rate for rape in Bangladesh is below 1 percent. On November 11, 2021, Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar,…


© Human Rights Watch -


