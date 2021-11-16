Gun violence soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds – but the reasons why are complex
By Paddy Ssentongo, Assistant Research Professor of Neural Engineering, Penn State
Jennifer McCall-Hosenfeld, Associate Professor of Medicine, Penn State
The pandemic brought about a sharp rise in mental health concerns, deep unemployment and an unprecedented amount of social isolation – a potentially deadly combination alongside rising gun sales.
