The concrete effects of body cameras on police accountability
By Suat Cubukcu, Professorial Lecturer, American University
Erdal Tekin, Professor Department of Public Administration and Policy, American University
Nusret Sahin, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice, Stockton University
Volkan Topalli, Professor of Criminal Justice, Georgia State University
Police body-worn cameras increase disciplinary action against officers and reduce racial bias against citizen complainants, according to a recent study.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 16, 2021