Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cancers are in an evolutionary battle with treatments – evolutionary game theory could tip the advantage to medicine

By Anuraag Bukkuri, PhD Student in Integrated Mathematical Oncology, University of South Florida
Applying the principles of ecology and evolution could help oncologists anticipate cancer drug resistance and optimize their treatment plans for patients.


© The Conversation -


