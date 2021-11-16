Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For several of Indonesia's small islands, climate change might mean they have no future

By Noir Primadona Purba, Lecturer and Marine Reseacher, Universitas Padjadjaran
Muhamad Maulana Rahmadi, Researcher, Universitas Padjadjaran
Share this article
As the world’s largest archipelagic country, Indonesia should be showing more concern about the impact of climate change on small islands.

Sea level has risen by around 21–24cm globally since the pre-industrial level as a…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Word from The Hill: On Morrison's character ratings
~ Russia’s anti-satellite missile test threatened both the international space station and the peaceful use of outer space
~ Is the latest ABC inquiry really just 'business as usual'?
~ Cambodia: Political Prisoner Releases Just a Start
~ Global Voices seeks a project editor/coordinator for our Advox Project
~ The embarrassingly easy, tax-free way for Australia to cut the cost of electric cars
~ Is Morrison gaining a reputation for untrustworthiness? The answer could have serious implications for the election
~ How can the bite of a backyard mozzie in Australia make you sick?
~ Good design lies at the heart of normalising disability – NZ’s new Ministry for Disabled People must make it a priority
~ Beyond Bluey: why adults love re-watching Australian kids' TV from their childhoods
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter